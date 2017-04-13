Chick-fil-A location in Bear to close for remodeling

The busy Chick-fil-A location in Bear will close temporarily for remodeling.

Adam Marcus, owner-operator of the location in Governor’s Square, said in a social media post that the location will close on April 21 and not reopen until early June.

“This store was not built to handle the amount of business that you, our guests, are bringing. It’s because of your incredible devotion to our store that we need to remodel our facility. We will be getting a brand new kitchen loaded with state of the art equipment, a much larger area for our Drive-Thru Team, new heating and air conditioning and other various touch-ups,” Marcus wrote.

According to Marcus, the kitchen will be gutted to make way for the new layout and equipment.

Advertisement

Some workers at the Bear Chick-fil-A will move to the Christiana Mall food court location. Another franchise operates near Christiana Hospital.

Chick-fil-A opened the location about a decade ago in the former location of a Krispy Kreme doughnut restaurant.

It was the first free-standing restaurant in Delaware for Chick-fil-A and drive-up lines now stretch around the building during dinner rush.

Chick-fil-A franchises have among the highest sales per store for fast food chains, even thoughrestaurants are closed on Sundays.

The company does not use multi-store operators, with franchisees limited to one restaurant and in some cases a food court location. The approach has been credited with helping to maintain food quality.