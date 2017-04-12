CenturyLink Level 3 merger gets OK from Delaware and other states

Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland and the District of Columbia recently joined the states of Georgia, Ohio, Utah and West Virginia in approving the $25 billionmerger of CenturyLink, Inc. andbusiness data and voice provider Level 3 Communications, Inc.

The merger also recently received regulatory clearance from Texas, in addition to previous regulatory clearances from the states of Connecticut, Indiana, Louisiana and Nevada.

“These additional approvals show that regulators understand the CenturyLink – Level 3 merger will bring substantial service benefits to our customers, employees and communities,” said CenturyLink Senior vice president for Public Policy and Government Relations John F. Jones. “The combined company will have a stronger and larger network that will help drive economic growth and connect consumers and businesses to the power of the digital world.”

Advertisement

The merger, announced Oct. 31, 2016, should allow the combined companies to offer enterprise and wholesale customers a broader and more complementary range of services and solutions, according to a release.

In December 2016, CenturyLink began filing applications with federal and state regulatory agencies.

The transaction is subject to the companies receiving various regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

CenturyLink is not known in Delaware. However, the company moved on to the national stage with the purchase of Baby Bell USWest, which serves an area extending from Minnesota to Washington State.

Prior to that time, the company had acquired a number of carriers, including the landline operations of Sprint, which is now a pure wireless carrier.

The company has a 250,000-route-mile U.S. fiber network and a 300,000-route-mile international transport network. It also operates co-location centers that provide data services and high-speed access.

Visit CenturyLink for more information.

CenturyLink has launched a national advertising campagnin building a national brand.