Cecil College President named Aspen Presidential Fellow

Cecil College President Dr. Mary Way Bolt has been awarded the Aspen Presidential Fellowship for Community College Excellence, a leadership program aimed at developing a new cadre of outstanding leaders capable of transforming student success at community colleges across the United States. The Aspen Institute, an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C., announced today that Bolt joins the 2017-2018 class of Aspen Presidential Fellows.

Bolt and the other 39 Aspen Presidential Fellows will embark on a year-long fellowship in July. Delivered in collaboration with the Stanford Educational Leadership Initiative and top community college leaders, the program focuses on a new vision of leadership and aims to guide new and aspiring community college presidents to dramatically change student outcomes in four areas: learning, completion while in community college and of bachelor’s degrees after transfer, employment and earnings after graduation, and equitable access and success for underrepresented minority and low-income students.

Bolt was selected through a rigorous process that considered her abilities to take strategic risks, lead strong teams and cultivate partnerships, and focus on results-oriented improvements in student success and access.