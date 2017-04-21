Businesses, Chancery Court to be honored by Historical Society

The Delaware Historical Society has announced the History Makers Awards

The awards recognize individuals who have made extraordinary and lasting contributions to the quality of life in Delaware, the nation, or the world.

The program also recognizes the accomplishments of Delaware businesses that have weathered uncertainty and flourished in times of economic growth, through hard work and innovative business practices.

The society will honor the state’s Court of Chancery, established in 1792, and Corporation Service Company, founded in 1899.

Andre G. Bouchard will be honored at the event. Bouchard was sworn in as Chancellor of the Court of Chancery in 2014. Bouchard was in private practice in Wilmington for 28 years and was the founding partner of a corporate and commercial litigation firm.

Founded in 1792, the Court of Chancery celebrates its 225th anniversary this year demonstrating the Court’s ability to apply principles of equity developed over two centuries to evolving economic conditions and legal relationships in the 21st century.

Also to be honored will be Rodman Ward, III.

Ward has been President and CEO of Corporation Service Company (CSC) since 2010. CSC was founded in 1899 by Josiah Marvel and Christopher Ward who saw an opportunity to simplify the way corporations were formed, operated, and maintained. Rod Ward is a descendant of co-founder Christopher Ward.

In addition, 10 Delaware businesses will be recognized at the Delaware History Makers Award dinner, based on each business’s longevity, corporate citizenship, and economic contributions to the First State. The ten businesses and the year each was founded are:

Bell Funeral Home (1930)

Bennett Orchards (1867)

DuPont (1802)I.G. Burton Company (1908)

Kelly’s Logan House (1864)

Mercantile Press (1884)

The Pilots Association for the Bay and River Delaware (1896)

Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP (1826)

Speakman Company (1869)

WSFS Bank (1832)

The Delaware History Makers Award began in 2007 and supports the Society’s award-winning education programs that are offered year-round throughout the state. Past honorees have included Ed and Peggy Woolard, Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Toni Young, The Hon. Pete du Pont, Ken Burns, Harold R. “Tubby” Raymond, Dr. Carol Hoffecker, Rev. Roberto Balducelli, the Reverend Canon Lloyd Casson, Ellen Kullman, Michael N. Castle, and Bryan Stevenson.

The event takes place at Chase Center on the Riverfront on Tuesday, April 25th. A reception begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the award dinner at 6:30 p.m.