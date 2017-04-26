Business people: April 26, 2017

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS announced that Paul S. Greenplate has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, effective April 1, 2017. Greenplate most recently served as the Deputy Chief Risk Officer, working closely with Thomas W. Kearney, Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer emeritus who is retiring in April of 2018.

As the Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, he will oversee all independent Risk Management functions including,

Greenplate joined WSFS in 1999 and prior to his leadership role in the Risk Division, he served as Senior Vice President and Treasurer. The role of Senior Vice President and Treasurer was assumed by Ronald V. Samuels two years ago.

He is a native Delawarean and graduated from the University of Delaware with a Bachelor of Science in Economics.

Artisans’ Bank names VP

Artisans’ Bank announced that Randale M. Spurgin has joined Artisans’ Bank as Vice President of Residential Lending. Spurgin has 25 years of experience specialized in lending, originating, collecting, and managing traditional consumer banking products. Adding to his knowledge in the retail lending field, his professional experience includes training in processing, automotive financing and business development. Spurgin has worked as a mortgage originator with PNC Mortgage, Wells Fargo Bank and Roma Bank.

He is a graduate of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA where he received his M. A. in International Relations. He received his B.A. in Political Science/Pre-Law from California State University San Bernardino in CA.

Delaware Grantmakers name engagement director

The Delaware Grantmakers Association (DGA) announced that Kristin (Davis) Sommers is the new Director of Engagement.The Director of Engagement position was created to help DGA better serve their members through increased communication, membership services, and programming. She began her work for DGA in March 2017.

Sommer’s resume includes more than 10 years of communication experience across a variety of industries, with just over 6 years in the Delaware nonprofit sector. She previously held the position of Vice President of Communications and Marketing at the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement (DANA), and is a 2015 graduate of Leadership Delaware.

She received her BA in Communications from Rowan University in 2006, and began her career as a news producer at News Channel 40 NBC in South Jersey. In 2008, she left the news industry to pursue her interest in marketing as Marketing Coordinator for Goldcoast Sotheby’s International Realty in Ocean City, NJ.

She moved to Delaware in 2010 to become Marketing Communications and Community Relations Manager for the National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS). Sommers joined DANA in July 2012.

DiamondStateFinancial Group earns designation

Jason Hagerman has earned the Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA) designation for advisors who specialize in qualified retirement plans. The CPFA is awarded to candidates who complete a prescribed program of study and a comprehensive exam to demonstrate their expertise to act as a retirement plan fiduciary.

Designees receive training in fiduciary responsibilities, oversight, investment management and retirement plan management. Hagerman is withDiamondStateFinancial Group, Newark,is part of the Securian Financial Network.

Easterseals board member honored

Easterseals Board Member, William “Bill” Short, was recently recognized for Volunteer of the Year by the United Way of Kent County. He was selected and nominated by Easterseals for his tireless advocacy for Easterseals Camp Fairlee and people with disabilities.

Short played a key role in Easterseals CAMPaign Fairlee by identifying resources and offering support for the modernization and expansion of the Camp Fairlee campus.

Short is a lifelong resident of Kent County and owner of Eastern Interiors in Chestertown. Short is a radio talk show cohost on WCTR and is President of the Republicans of Kent.

Gift of Life Donor Program announces board members

Gift of Life Donor Program – the non-profit, federally designated organ procurement organization serving the eastern half of Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware, announced that five new members were elected to its Governing Board and Medical Advisory and Policy Board (MAPB).

Gift of Life Governing Board

Stuart H. Fine, DHA, Director of Healthcare Management Programs at Temple University’s Fox School of Business, was elected to Gift of Life’s Governing Board. He is the Past President and CEO of Grand View Hospital and Affiliates in Sellersville, PA, and serves on multiple Boards of Trustees. His extensive experience will be a valuable asset to Gift of Life’s Board. The Governing Board provides oversight and direction of the strategic and operational initiatives of the organization. Board members have expertise in hospital administration, transplant surgery, critical care medicine, business, science and community activism. The Board’s focus is to advance the life-saving mission of Gift of Life. Members serve a three-year term.

Gift of Life also appointed new Governing Board and Medical Advisory and Policy Board Officers who will serve two-year terms:

New Governing Board Officers

Chair: David Pierson, PhD

Vice Chair: Alan L. Brechbill, MBA, MHA

Immediate Past Chair: Gerard J. Fulda, MD

Treasurer and Secretary: Sean Dukes

Honorary Chairman and Co-Founder: Clyde F. Barker, MD

Gift of Life Medical Advisory and Policy Board

Four new members of the Medical Advisory and Policy Board were also elected – Rajeev Sharma, MD, FACS,Assistant Professorof Surgery & Director ofthe Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Programs at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center; Suresh Keshavamurthy, MD, Assistant Professor of Surgery and a Thoracic Transplant Surgeon at Temple University Medical Center; Christian Bermudez, MD, Chief, Thoracic Transplant Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center; and Patty T. Liu, MD, Transplant Surgeon, Lehigh Valley Hospital. The MAPB members offer additional oversight to properly address the unique healthcare needs of Gift of Life, one of the largest and most successful OPOs in the country. The MAPB is charged to work with Gift of Life to recommend policies on a variety of initiatives related to increasing donation opportunities, while promoting the organization’s continued relationships with hospital partners. MAPB members are elected for a three year term.

New Medical Advisory and Policy Board Officers

Chair: Ryan R. Davies, MD

Vice Chair: Linda Barrasse, MD

Immediate Past Chair: Jennifer Axelband, DO

Arthur Hall Insurance promotes Stanley

Arthur Hall Insurance is announced the promotion of Elizabeth (Beth) D. Stanley to Personal Lines Supervisor.

Stanley joined Arthur Hall Insurance as a Personal Lines Account Manager in 2015 bringing with her over 10 years of personal lines and insurance experience. As a member of the Arthur Hall Insurance team, she earned the distinguished CISR Elite designation and continues to prove instrumental in improving department efficiency with new and innovative procedures and processes.

In her new position, Stanley will actively oversee the daily operations of the personal lines division including agency planning, staffing and training while continuing to maintain the high quality standards of a committed agency advocate.