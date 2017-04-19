Business people: April 18, 2017

Barclaycard US names CIO

Barclaycard US, the payments business of Barclays in the United States, announced the appointment of Shelton Shugar as Chief Information Officer for Barclaycard US, effective immediately.

As CIO for Barclaycard US, Shugar will play a critical role in managing and developing Barclaycard’s technological capabilities to serve its customers in the United States. Shugar will report directly to Barclaycard CIO, Roy Aston in the UK.

Shugar brings more than 25 years of experience in enterprise computing to the position, as well as deep knowledge in cloud computing, product development and e-commerce. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Enterprise Cloud Services with Hewlett Packard Enterprise in San Francisco. He had previously held positions at CA Technologies, Yahoo!, eBay, Homestore and Verisign, The Thomson Corporation and AOL. He holds an M.S. in Computer Science from Johns Hopkins University.

Garrett named Scout Executive

William D. Garrett has been named Scout executive of the Del-Mar-Va Council of the Boy Scouts of America, effective May 1.

Garrett held the position of Scout executive for the Hawk Mountain Council, Reading, PA, which serves over 8,000 youth and adult members, since 2012. Prior to that he served as Scout executive of the Revolutionary Trails Council, Utica, NY. Previously he held various positions with the Simon Kenton Council, Columbus OH as well as the Minsi Trails Council, Lehigh Valley, PA. Garrett began his Scouting career as a district executive at the Buckskin Council, Charleston, WV.

“Bill joins a Council that is strong in camping and programs, outreach, community service and has experienced five consecutive years of membership growth,” said Council Board President Lynn Jones, who chaired the Scout executive selection committee. “We are pleased to welcome Bill as incoming Scout executive and look forward to applying his experience and passion to work in partnership with our volunteers and staff to deliver quality Scouting experiences to the young people of the communities we serve.”

Garrett earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Business Administration from the University of Charleston. He is a STEM Scout Leader who enjoys coaching youth soccer, mountain biking, family and fishing. Garrett and his wife, Sheila, have two daughters.

Garrett replaces Jason Pierce, who was named Scout executive for the Lincoln Heritage Council, Louisville KY, in January.

The Del-Mar-Va Council serves more than 9,700 youth each year.

Delaware Association of Nonprofits announces personnel moves

Delaware Association of Nonprofits, DANA, announced the following personnel changes.

John Baker, executive-vice president, will be moving on to People’s Place II May 1st as Associate Director of Community Services. DANA will immediately begin a search to fill his position.

Howard Keener, vice president of communications and member relations will join the Delaware Reinvestment Action Council/Stepping Stones Community Federal Credit Union on May 22nd as a Director. Though with us a short time, Keener advanced DANA’s programs and developed our new member orientation program.

With Keener’s departure, Louise Koonce has been promoted to Vice President Member Relations & Systems Excellence. She came to DANA with association experience in membership and operations in Florida.

Jessica Bell will join DANA as Director of Communications. She has been working with DANA for nearly a year, supporting our communications efforts. She will join the team on a permanent basis on May 16th. Bell has her own communications firm, Qubella Designs. Formerly she worked at McConnell Johnson Real Estate in marketing.

Tipton Communications welcomes Stiles

Tipton Communications welcomed Kaitlyn Stiles to the team as their new administrative assistant.

Stiles will serve as a coordinator and customer service point of contact for Tipton’s Magnet consulting business and provide administrative support and marketing coordination for all areas of Tipton’s business.

She is a recent graduate of Cedarville University, where she majored in sports business management. Stiles was involved in their athletic department, and served as the assistant director for marketing and promotions, where she built relations with several promotional partners. She is also pursuing a master’s degree in organizational leadership, where she will graduate in January 2018.

Mortgage loan officer honored

John Thomas, a Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.(PRMI) Loan Officer has received the prestigious recognition as a Top Loan Officer in the country by Mortgage Executive Magazine, National Mortgage News and Scotsman Guide, three major publications in the mortgage lending profession.

Each publication compiled a comprehensive list of Loan Officers across America with a requirement of at least $30 million in home loans for 2016. The purpose of the awards is to recognize and celebrate the service, dedication and hard work Loan Officers put into serving their clients during the home loan process.

Thomas has 10 years of experience in the mortgage industry and specializes mainly in FHA, VA, & USDA home loans. He has helped over 1,330 community members with their homeownership needs.

Berkshire Hathaway honors teams

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors recently honored the Team Endrich, Hockessin-Pike Creek Home Marketing Center Sales Associates, with a Chairman’s Circle Platinum Award for their excellent sales performance for 2016, placing them in the top 1 percent of all BHHS agents. The team includes Michelle Endrich, team leader, and Earl Endrich.

Also honored the Ruckle Team, Newark Office Sales Associates, with a Chairman’s Circle Platinum Award for their excellent sales performance for 2016, placing them in the top 1 percent of all BHHS agents. Team members include Todd and Maria Ruckle.