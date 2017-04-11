Business people: April 11, 2017

Whaley taking post at St. Andrews

Gov. John Carney announced that Dr. Bernice Whaley, the Director of the Delaware Economic Development Office, is leaving DEDO to become Director of Development at St. Andrew’s School in Middletown.

Whaley has served as DEDO Director since June 2015. She had been deputy director of DEDO since 2009.

Cerron Cade, the deputy director of DEDO, will serve as acting director until a permanent director is selected.

Yowan named to Navient board

Navient announced the appointment of David L. Yowan to its Board of Directors.

Yowan is executive vice president and corporate treasurer for American Express. As corporate treasurer, he led a significant transformation of the company’s funding profile from a wholesale-funded institution to one with more diversified funding sources.

Prior to joining American Express in 1999, Yowan worked for Citicorp for more than 10 years. He earned a bachelor’s in economics from the College of William & Mary and a Master of Management from Northwestern University.

Coleman named acting city manager for Newark

Following an executive session held during a special Council meeting on Monday night, Newark City Council unanimously voted to appoint Public Works and Water Resources department director Tom Coleman as acting city manager. He will assume the role beginning May 20. Coleman’s appointment comes following the retirement of Carol Houck, whose last day as city manager will be May 19.

Coleman first joined the City of Newark in May 2011 as assistant director of water and wastewater. In 2012, the Public Works and Water Resources Department was formed and he served as deputy director for two years before being promoted to department director in March 2014. Prior to his time with the City, he served as an associate at Karins and Associates in Pike Creek, where he worked for eight years.

Decisions regarding Houck’s permanent replacement will occur in the coming weeks

Welch joins Patterson-Schwartz

Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate welcomed Lonnie Welch to the Greenville office of Victoria Dickinson and Associates. He is licensed in Delaware and has a bachelor’s degree in human resource management and a masters in education. His professional experience includes a twenty-year career with a building science consulting firm and most recently, an adjunct position at Wilmington University. He is a member of the New Castle County Board of Realtors.

Berkshire Hathaway welcomes Conde

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtor Bear Office, welcomed Rita L. Conde as a sales associate. In addition to 30 years of real estate experience, Conde has legal and finance background. A multi-million dollar producer, Conde is a member of the New Castle County Board and Delaware and National Associations of Realtors. Licensed in Delaware and Florida, Conde specializes in commercial, residential, investment and historical properties.