Breast Cancer Coalition to present Shining Light Awards

The 2017 Shining Light Awards will take place at the Chase Center on the Wilmington Riverfront on Friday, June 2, 2017 from 8 to 10 a.m.

Awards will be presented to individuals and companies in the following categories: Vicky Cooke for the Inaugural “Victoria Cooke Leadership Award”; Deloris Donnelly for “Spotlight on Survivorship”; Dennis Hallock, Capital School District for “Spotlight on Philanthropy”; Mid-Delaware Imaging accepted by Dr. Mahendra Parikh, for “Spotlight on Healthcare Delivery and Research”; and Highmark Delaware accepted by Tim Constantine, Executive Vice President of Commercial Markets for “Spotlight on Business”.

The Shining Light Awards began in 2014 as a way for the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition to honor individuals and organizations who have made a difference in the local battle against breast cancer. The public was invited to nominate those most deserving of the Shining Light Awards for recognition. A panel of judges, chaired by DBCC Board Member Tynetta Brown, and including Sharon Baker, Pete Booker, Laura Ferguson, Vernita Dorsey, Patti Key, CPA, Meghan Mahoney Hudson, Carol Arnott Robbins, CFP, CDFA, John Shevock, Nicolle Surratte and Howell Wallace joined together to select the five most deserving candidates for the awards.