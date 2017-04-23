April 23, 2017 by

Beebe Health Care, state rank high in maternity care

Shown are some members of the Beebe Women’s Health team: in front (left to right) Teresa Fritz, Courtney Stoeckel, Crystal Reynolds, Shanna Zickgrahf, and Women’s Health Executive Director Bridget Buckaloo. In back row are Michelle Dwyer, Certified Lactation Consultant Nancy Hastings, Medical Director Dr. Steven Berlin, and Vicky Mallet.

Beebe Healthcare and the state of Delaware rank among the best in the nation when it comes to providing quality maternity care, according to the Maternity Practices in Infant Nutrition and Care (mPinc) survey completed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Beebe Healthcare is the first organization in Delaware to earn the international Baby-Friendly Hospital designation, launched as part of the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI) in 1991 by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Beebe received the designation for its commitment to breastfeeding and evidence-based practices.

The recent survey by the CDC ranks Delaware as second in the nation, just behind Rhode Island. Delaware received perfect scores for breastfeeding education, lactation support, and rooming-in, which is the practice of keeping moms and babies together in the same room throughout their stay.

Beebe’s overall score on the mPinc survey was 96 percent, higher than the national average of 95 and higher than the Delaware average of 93.

“We are very proud of the care we provide here at Beebe! Our staff of nurses and medical providers are committed to providing the best care to our patients and their families, and this score is the best evidence of that,” said Bridget Buckaloo, executive director of women’s health services at Beebe. “Without this commitment and dedication we would not have achieved this success. We are equally proud to celebrate Delaware’s success with the other hospitals and we congratulate all of them for this high achievement.”

For more information on Beebe Women’s Health Services, go to https://www.beebehealthcare.org/womens-health.

