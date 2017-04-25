Becker Morgan’s school designs win national honors

Becker Morgan Group’s William F. Cooke, Jr. Elementary School and Laurel High School / Middle School were featured in American School & University magazine’s Architectural Portfolio as Outstanding Designs in the Elementary School and Combined-Level School categories, respectively.

Architectural Portfolio has been the industry’s most recognized awards program for education design excellence and is published in cooperation with the American Institute of Architects (AIA). The national competition celebrates architects and educational institutions for achievements in outstanding school design. Both projects were featured in the November 2016 edition of the magazine and can be viewed at www.SchoolDesigns.com.

William F. Cooke, Jr. Elementary School was also selected for publication in the American School & University 2016 Educational Interiors Showcase for Outstanding Design in the Common Areas category. The annual competition spotlights projects representing some of the most effective learning environments in America and honors educational interior design excellence. The project was featured in the August 2016 edition of the magazine and can be viewed at www.SchoolDesigns.com .

Becker Morgan Group provides Architectural and Engineering services with offices in Dover, Newark, Salisbury and Wilmington, NC. For more information, please visit www.beckermorgan.com.