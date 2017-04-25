Bayhealth, Bayada announce home health care venture

Bayhealth and Bayada Home Health Care announced a joint venture developed to enhance the delivery of home care services for patients living in central and southern Delaware. The venture will replace Bayhealth’s home health care operation.

It will be called Bayada Home Health Care at Bayhealth, and becomes effective in late June, 2017.

This joint venture comes as part of a growing trend in which hospitals are partnering with home care agencies that have the expertise and experience to manage care at home for patients who are at high risk for rehospitalization, a release stated.

Joining forces with Bayada will help Bayhealth better support its mission of bringing the nation’s best healthcare to its communities. Bayhealth and Bayada share similar values focused on putting the patient first, and the belief that employees are the greatest asset.

“The health care environment is changing, and hospitals have a vested interest in the success of their patients post-discharge,” said J. Mark Baiada, CEO of Bayada Home Health Care. “With 42 years of expertise in home health care, we are seen by many hospitals and health systems as a valuable resource to help keep their patients safe at home. We are committed to partnering with organizations like Bayhealth—which share a similar mission and values to ours—to manage the care for post-acute patients and other community residents with compassion, excellence, and reliability.”

All Bayhealth Home Health Care employees will have the opportunity to join the Bayada Home Health Care at Bayhealth. Bayhealth Home Health Care employees who choose to stay within the Bayhealth system may consider a transfer to a comparable open position within Bayhealth. Bayhealth’s Human Resources team will work closely to assist its Home Health Care employees during this transition.

Bayhealth’s CEO Terry Murphy, says this joint venture will help Bayhealth better support the growing need for home health care. “This joint venture brings together a regionally recognized health system with a nationally renowned home health agency, to ensure patients in our community have access to continued high-quality in-home care services. Both organizations share a similar culture and values, as well as a mission to keep people safe and healthy at home.”