Allen Harim partners with program that sends care packages to overseas troops

Allen Harim, Seaford, has partnered with the non-profit organization Operation We Care to collect nonperishable items for care packages for troops deployed overseas.

“All of our facilities are participating and our employees are excited to be able to do something to support our troops,” said CEO Joe Moran. Collection boxes are located at facilities in Harbeson and Seaford, and staff is helping collect items from as far away as North Carolina.

The public can also donate items and drop them off at the company’s Seaford headquarters, located at 126 N. Shipley Street, in Seaford.

Operation We Care, based in Salisbury, MD., was founded in 2007 by Jeff and Diana Merritt. The group has an army of volunteers who help pack more than 2,000 care packages a year to troops serving overseas. They also donate locally to law enforcement agencies and fire departments in Sussex, Worcester, Wicomico, Somerset and Dorchester counties.

“We are so grateful to companies likes Allen Harim who help us with our mission,” said Jeff Merritt. “We couldn’t do any of this without so many caring individuals who want to show support for our troops. Every donation helps, and every care package brings the message of love and hope to someone who needs it.”