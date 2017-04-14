41 arrested after investigation of open air drug market in Greenwood

The Delaware State Police and other law enforcement agencies arrested more than 40 suspects after the culmination of a three-month investigation into what was described as an open-air drug market in Greenwood.

This operation concluded on April 13 as members of the Kent County Drug Unit with the assistance of the Kent County Governor’s Task Force (GTF) and the New Jersey National Guard Counterdrug Task Force went to the unit block of Unity Lane in order to conduct a search warrant in response to individuals purchasing illegal narcotics in an open air style drug environment.

The investigation is ongoing.

During the investigation, eight search warrants were obtained within the community. The ring leaders of the drug organization were identified as Frank Lovett and Jermaine Boyd.

State Police detectives with the assistance of patrol units, Special Operations Response Team (SORT), Dover Police Department, Army National Guard, Harrington Police Department, Dewey Beach Police Department and the Delaware Department of Justice assisted with the search and arrest warrants.

The following items were seized:

Over 101 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale, 531 baggies of heroin (3.717 grams), 48 grams marijuana, Loaded .357 Ruger handgun which was reported stolen in 2016, Loaded 9mm Hi Point Model 995 Assault Rifle, .22 caliber handgun, Shotgun, Loaded .380 Browning handgun, ammunition and over $2,300.00 in suspected drug proceeds was also seized.

All suspects were transported to Troop 3 in Camden where they were each charged with Racketeering, Drug Dealing, Wearing a Disguise During a Felony, Conspiracy II, five counts of Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited, Receiving a Stolen Firearm, Tier 5 Possession, Tier 4 Possession and Tier 3 Possession.

Jermaine Boyd, 26 of Dover, was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $169,500.00 cash bail.

Mark Boyd, 59 of Greenwood, was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $152,000.00 cash.

Joseph Rayshawne Palmer, 25 of Greenwood, was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $152,000.00 cash bond.

Shanun Handy, 32 of Greenwood, was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $152,000.00 cash bond.

Frank R. Lovett, 29 of Harrington, was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 2 and taken to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $89,000.00 secured bail.

During the investigation, 36 additional defendants were also charged by members of the Delaware State Police Kent County Drug Unit and the Governor’s Task Force for various drug offenses. Between the months of January to April 2017 the following were arrested as part of this active and ongoing investigation: