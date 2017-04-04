4 plead guilty in connection with Middletown pawn shop’s shoplifting operation

Three men and a woman arrested as part of “Operation Golden Eye,” investigation by the Delaware Department of Justice, Delaware State Police, United States Postal Service, and the Middletown Police Department, pled guilty for their part in the illegal practices of a Middletown pawn shop.

Deputy Attorneys General Erika Flaschner and Eric Zubrow secured the pleas from Shaun Reilly, 35, and Kisha Reilly, 36, of New Castle, who were both operators of the business and main defendants in the case, Todd Miller, 23, of Middletown, and Stephen McClain, 31, of Smyrna.

A total of 23 were indicted as a result of the investigation of the Gold Fever Pawn Shop on Broad Street in Middletown on charges including Racketeering, Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, and Organized Retail Theft. Click 0n link below for earlier release.

Items recovered from the store and the Reillys’ home included $100,000 worth of over-the-counter health care products, four rifles, three handguns, and two shotguns.

Shaun Reilly pled guilty to Criminal Racketeering, Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Racketeering, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. Reilly was immediately sentenced by a Superior Court judge to 9 years in prison, followed by 18 months of probation.

Kisha Reilly pled guilty to Criminal Solicitation Second Degree, Organized Retail Theft, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited. Reilly will be sentenced later this year.

Todd Miller and Stephan McClain both pled guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering and Organized Retail Theft and were sentenced to one year of probation.

These cases bring the number of Operation Golden Eye cases resolved to 22, with only Cody Keithley remaining. Keithley, 25, of North East, MD faces charges of Organized Crime and Racketeering, and Organized Retail Theft.

Lead investigators on the case were Detectives William Harris, Christina Hevelow, and Sgt. Andrew Lloys from Delaware State Police Troop 2, and Agent Jonathan Speck of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.