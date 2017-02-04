Wilmington U, production company to reboot East Coast Reboot

Wilmington University and Dub3 LLC signed a Memorandum of Understanding on an agreement aimed at creating a larger event and a broader audience for East Coast Reboot.

The annual technology competition was created and produced at Wilmington University by Scott Shaw, program chair for game design and development, and video and motion graphics.

Wilmington University will collaborate with Dub3 to produce East Coast Reboot as an annual technology event in the state. The last East Coast Reboot was held in November 2016.

Dub3 will re-develop and produce East Coast Reboot as a multi-day technology competition and event that will showcase emerging gaming technologies, encourage competition by students, amateurs , and professionals, and shine a spotlight on Delaware’s leadership in tech innovation and education, a release stated.

“We are pleased to partner with Dub3 to grow East Coast Reboot into a regenerative initiative that combines tech talent, pop culture and business with networking opportunities in a competitive and interactive, multi-day event in Wilmington that’s tailored to students, amateurs and professionals in a wide variety of tech-based pursuits,” Shaw stated.

Carl Doninger of Dub3 stated, “By using the vehicle of a fan and technology convention, this partnership between Wilmington University and Dub3 will assist in the incubation of local technology-driven business and provide opportunities for graduating WilmU students.”

“This partnership touches the very fiber of the Wilmington University’s charter and mission – to ensure our students have every opportunity for growth. Partnering with Dub3 supports Delaware’s economic growth while also providing our students with advanced, real world experience in this progressive industry along with tangible employment opportunities. Our students are helping to build the kind of tech pipeline businesses look for when considering Delaware as a corporate home, “ stated Mary Ann Westerfield of Wilmington University.