TransPerfect group unhappy with decision to cancel hearing on sale of company

A group representing TransPerfect employees had harsh criticism for Chancellor Andre Bouchard when he canceled a hearing on the sale of the New York translation services company.

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware Campaign Manager Chris Coffey issued the following:

“Rather than holding open court for a TransPerfect settlement conference tomorrow, consistent with the fair and transparent process required by law, the Chancellor again scuttled any possible settlement. When the Delaware News Journal and State Senator Bonini opposed the custodian’s request for a sealed courtroom, Judge Bouchard made the defensive move of canceling settlement hopes and obfuscating his reasons for doing so from the public.

The handling of this case become more troubling with every passing day. The more fresh eyes on this case, the more people are rallying to the side of not breaking TransPerfect up. We are in a race against time though, and today’s ruling is another setback for the justice system. On the legislative front, We are meeting with the Corporate Bar Committee on Thursday and remain hopeful that a just resolution for all constituents can be attained.”

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 2,200 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as Delaware residents, business executives, and others, a release stated.

The group has locked horns with Bouchard over his plans to put the company up for sale, after the 50-50 owners of TransPerfect were unable to agree to a sale.

Citizens is seeking a cooling off process before any forced sale.

