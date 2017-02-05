TransPerfect employee group files to stop closed proceedings in Chancery Court

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware filed an opposition with the Court of Chancery in Delaware opposing a motion of custodian Robert B. Pincus, in the TransPerfect case, to close the courtroom to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and restrict public access to its transcript and record. The group is made up of employees of the New York

In the filing from CPBD, the group asserts that „the public has a right of access to civil proceedings” and the custodian does not justify „the court closing the courtroom for the entire hearing.”

“We find the motion – and the continued attempts to keep the public and the TransPerfect employees in the dark – outrageous. This decision impacts the lives of not only the 4,000 employees and their families who work at TransPerfect, but also the million people who live and work in Delaware; it is unjust to continue to have these conversations kept confidential and to make these decisions behind closed doors,” said Chris Coffey, campaign manager for Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware. “How can we keep our government accountable if there is no transparency in the courts?”

This motion comes just days after the CPBD released a new television ad urging Delawareans to contact their elected officials to support the TransPerfect Bill which would require a three-year period before Chancery Court can order the sale of a solvent company in a deadlock.

pdf-embedder url=”http://delawarebusinessnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/16265347_10154805905733819_69791569001517863_n.pdf”]

The use of a custodian was ordered after the 50 owners of the company could not agree on a transaction.

“Public confidence in the courts quickly erodes when judicial proceedings are kept clandestine,” State Sen. Colin Bonini’s lawyer wrote in the letter she submitted to the Delaware court. The senator has been a supporter of CPBD.

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is a group made up of more than 2,200 members including employees of the global translation services company TransPerfect, as well as concerned Delaware residents, business executives, and other, a release stated.

The group was formed in April 2016.

For more information on Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware, visit DelawareForBusiness.org. [