Report takes note of slowing Delaware economy

al“The December employment numbers for Delaware (CES) are discouraging. From November through December total employment in Delaware dropped, and the growth rate in total employment on a year over year basis was less than 1 percent,” the report stated.

The report noted that the Delaware leading index published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia started at around 2.5. However, for the past seven months the Delaware leading index has hovered around zero. The December value of 0.2 was due to the sag in job growth together with a drop off in building permits and in decreased delivery times for manufacturing.

According to the report, 1,500 residents dropped out of the labor force since May, 2016.

A report from Newark-based DeconFirst took note of a slowing Delaware economy.