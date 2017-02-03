(Photo gallery) Better Business Bureau honors 5 companies

1Bay to Beach 2016 Comp. Photo by Barbara Proud ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 5

The Better Business Bureau Delaware honored five local companies in December.

BBB Delaware presents the Torch Awards for Ethics each year to businesses that exemplify ethical behavior and display integrity in all aspects of its operations.

Four Delaware companies were selected as 2016 Winners of the Torch Awards for Ethics. Those businesses are:

Worldwide Incorporators

Bay to Beach Builders

Hillside Oil Heating & Cooling

DryZone LLC

A highlight of the event was the announcement of the winner of the Edward M. Rush Sr. Memorial Award for an outstanding family-owned business that displays integrity and exemplifies the ideals of community and civic service. The 2016 winner, not announced until the evening of the event, is AutoTeam Delaware (Delaware Cadillac, Delaware Subaru, Kia of Wilmington).

This family-owned business, headed by Mike Uffner, celebrated its 100 year anniversary in 2016. Uffner is a leader in the Delaware business and non-profit communities, the BBB noted.

“It was a competitive year, but these businesses stood out, displaying high ethical standards in their relationships with all of their stakeholders,” said Christine Sauers, BBB Delaware president.

“All of this year’s winners have set an example for businesses of all sizes to follow, and we applaud their contributions to upholding a trustworthy marketplace,” said Sauers.

Recipients of both the Torch and Rush Awards are selected by a panel of independent volunteer business and community leaders who review entries and choose the winners based on a set of criteria including dedication to leadership, ethical behavior toward employees and commitment to their community. The panel of judges

The panel of judges come from varied backgrounds, including both large and small businesses, the accounting and legal community and service and retail industries.

In 1993, the family of Edward M. Rush, Sr., (Rush Uniform/New Castle, DE) established this award honoring Rush’s memory for setting high standards for family-owned businesses.

The award is given annually to an outstanding family-owned and operated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business that also exemplifies the ideals of community and civic service. Further information is available at http://www.bbb.org/delaware/for-businesses/torch-awards/