Longwood’s Main Fountain Garden returns in late May

The Main Fountain Garden at Longwood Gardens will return May 27 after a retoration project. Longwood will hold a Summer of Spectacle into Septemver to mark the fountain’s debut.

Longwood, located near Kennett Square, PA, reported an incease in attendance in 2016, even without the presence of the landmark fountain.

“The revitalization of our iconic Main Fountain Garden is the largest project in Longwood’s history since the passing of our founder in 1954 and to share its return with our guests is incredibly exciting,” said Paul B. Redman, Longwood Gardens CEO.

“Thanks to the efforts of our amazing and world-renowned design, engineering and historic preservation partners, as well as our most talented and dedicated Longwood team, our legendary Main Fountain Garden is back and more spectacular than ever.”

The gardens will have extended visiting hours on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays for evening illuminated Fountain Shows. In addition, the popular Fireworks & Fountains shows, featuring illuminated fountains and fireworks choreographed to music, will return with six shows.

In 1931, Longwood’s founder Pierre S. du Pont debuted the Main Fountain Garden, which was inspired by 20th century technology from the world’s fairs and European gardens.

Highlights of the project include a complete restoration of 4,000 pieces of limestone, new mechanical and electrical infrastructure, and a new garden experience, the Grotto.

The use of of the latest technology will allow plumes of water to rise to greater heights.

Further information is available at Details can be found at www.longwoodgardens.org.