Iron Hill to open location in Center City Philadelphia

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant announced its brewpubs will number a baker’s dozen with the 2018 opening of an 8,450 square feet location in the East Market project in Center City Philadelphia.

East Market is owned by National Real Estate Development.

Iron Hill was founded in 1996, by Kevin Finn, Mark Edelson and Kevin Davies. The newest brewpub is slated to open in spring 2018.The name comes from a Newark landmark that was the site of mining operations in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Iron Hill Center City, 1150 Market Street, will mark the company’s debut in a major metropolitan hub, setting the stage for further brand expansion along the East Coast, a release stated. The company started out in a college town

The company started out in college town locations, but has moved into riverfront and suburban sites , adding a location or so every year. Iron Hill also has an investor partner as it makes plans to move beyond the Delaware Valley.

The addition of Iron Hill to East Market will bring the craft brewer a high-profile location near the Pennsylvania Convention Center and Reading Terminal Market. It will also be one of a handful of full-scale breweries within the city limits of Philadelphia.

“We’ve long wanted to join Center City’s exciting and diverse restaurant scene, but we wanted to be part of something from the ground up,” said Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant President and founder Kevin Finn. “There has been tremendous population growth as places like East Market draw new residents to Center City. We take great pride in embracing the communities we serve, and that is especially true in Philadelphia. We look forward to opening our doors and raising a pint with our new neighbors and friends in spring 2018.”

Iron Hill has enlisted Street Sense, a design firm with offices in Bethesda, MD and Washington, DC. Street Sense has created a sleek design allowing for all-access views of the brewery, which will be highly visible behind the bar and enclosed in glass.

East Market is a pedestrian-oriented, mixed-use development that is comprised of an entire city block (Market to Chestnut Streets; 11th to 12th Streets). The project combines shopping and dining experiences with contemporary work and living spaces.

The Ludlow, East Market’s first residential tower, will feature 322 rental units with innovative floor plans complemented by modern amenities.

“With the arrival of Iron Hill, East Market continues to create a dynamic urban environment,” said Daniel Killinger, managing director of Development at National Development. “Iron Hill will be a great addition to this burgeoning neighborhood, helping to activate the street life of the East Market development. We are excited and proud that East Market has been chosen as the home of Iron Hill’s first urban brewpub.”

Iron Hill, which has a gastropub menu with seasonal offerings, has a unique business model that limits its beer offerings to its own brews. Each Iron Hill has its own brewery staff that comes up with offerings that are unique to that location.

Iron Hill has won numerous national beer honors over the years.

Locations include Newark, Wilmington, Media, West Chester, North Wales, Phoenixville, Lancaster, Maple Shade, Chestnut Hill, Ardmore, Huntington Valley and Vorhees.