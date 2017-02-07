Delaware part of mega warehouse boom in region

The rapid growth of e-commerce has created a proliferation of warehouses of one million square feet or larger, with the Delaware Valley having the largest concentration of the massive structures. a

The new report comes from commercial real estate broker CBRE Group, Inc.

One hundred seventeen such facilities were built across the U.S. from 2010 to 2016 for a total of 141.2 million square feet, an increase from the 99 facilities built between 2003 and 2009, according to CBRE.

Delaware accounted for about five percent of the total space, thanks to the one million-square-foot Amazon Fulfillment Center in Middletown. Northern Delaware is limited in its ability to attract the mega-warehouses, due to a lack of developable land.

Outside possibilities might be the former Claymont Steel site, which is now being razed for commercial development or perhaps the former GM Boxwood plant. However, both sites are being eyed for more varied mixed-use commercial development.

Southern New Jersey and the Lancaster area have more land for the big footprints of the centers.

Top Markets For 1 Million-Sq.-Ft. Warehouses Built 2010-2016:

Rank Market Number of Buildings Total Sq. Ft. (millions) 1 Philadelphia 16 19.7 2 Inland Empire 13 15.4 3 Dallas/Fort Worth 13 14.7 4 Atlanta 12 13.8 5 Chicago 9 11.7 6 Memphis 3 4.1 7 Columbus 3 3.4 8 Cincinnati 2 3.3 9 Indianapolis 2 2.2 10 Phoenix 1 1.2

Looking ahead, the busiest markets for on-going construction of 1 million square foot warehouses are led by the Inland Empire, Chicago, the Delaware Valley (Philadelphia MSA) and Atlanta. Across the 10 busiest U.S. markets for this type of construction, 29 such facilities are underway.