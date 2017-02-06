Convention and Visitors Bureau launches meeting business leads program

The Greater Wilmington Convention & Visitors Bureau has launched Meet Me at Home, a new initiative designed to attract more meetings, conferences, conventions, and association meetings to New Castle County.

The bureau is encouraging residents and employees in New Castle County who have a relationship with a business or professional association to work to bring events to Greater Wilmington.

The campaign is not restricted to businesses and professional associations and includes weddings, all types of reunions and traveling youth sports leagues as well as other events.

New Castle County residents and employees who want to become meeting ambassadors can contactJessica Bittmann, GWCVB Director of Sales at JBittman@VisitWilmingtonDE.com or 302.295.2213 with event details. They can also submit a brief form on the GWCVB website at: VisitWilmingtonDE.com/MeetMeAtHome.

The bureau contacts the event planner and immediately begins to provide complimentary assistance. This free service may include exploring hotel options, recommending meeting spaces, securing availability and hotel room rates, after-hour activities, restaurants and area attractions, connecting the event planner with service providers and other services.

Ambassadors are rewarded with quarterly prize drawings from all eligible lead submissions and an annual recognition luncheon.

On average, visitors spend $2 billion annually in New Castle County, generating over $200 million in state and local tax revenues.

Without this visitor spending, each Delaware household would be assessed an additional $1,360 in taxes per year.

The Destination Marketing Association International (DMAI) expects business travel to increase in 2017

The Greater Wilmington Convention & Visitors Bureau is a non-profit organization founded in 1978, chartered by the Governor of Delaware, the New Castle County Executive and the Mayor of Wilmington. Its mission is to serve as the community’s customer-focused destination marketing organization, generating economic growth through leisure travel and meetings development by aggressively marketing attractions, facilities, amenities and services for visitors.