Christiana Hospital parking garage slated for opening in July

Construction on the new patient and visitor parking garage at the main entrance to Christiana Hospital reached a milestone late last month with the installation of the final precast piece that completed the walls and floors.

Work continues on the next phase of the project, which includes elevators, stairs, lighting and landscaping. The four-level, 700-space parking garage is expected to open in July 2017.

The new garage complements the architectural design and brick facade of the hospital and will feature a covered walkway to the main entrance. Campus shuttles and DART buses will be able to pull directly into the garage to drop off and pick up passengers.

Amenities for patients and visitors during the garage construction include:

Free valet service for patients and visitors available from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Visitors departing after 9 p.m. may visit the front desk for assistance when picking up their vehicles.

Consistent and reliable courtesy shuttles that transport guests from clearly marked shuttle stops at Lots B and C to the main entrance and The Center for Heart & Vascular Health (E-Tower) entrance from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Self-parking. Free parking is available in Lot A near the Women and Children’s building, parts of Lot B and Lot C, in front of the hospital near the John H. Ammon Medical Education Center. Courtesy shuttles circle Lots B and C frequently for rides to the main entrance and The Center for Heart & Vascular Health (E-Tower) entrance.

Handicapped parking. Drivers or passengers relying on handicapped parking are encouraged to use free valet service at the main entrance during construction. For those who prefer to self-park, handicapped spaces are designated in Lots A and C.

Lots remain open for patients and visitors entering Medical Arts Pavilions 1 and 2, the Christiana Surgicenter and the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute.