Chase Center to be site of culinary competition on Wednesday

The Chase Center on the Riverfront will host winners of the US and the Canada IACC Copper Skillet culinary competitions, which recently took place in their respective countries.

Winners will compete in an international cook-off hosted by The Chase Center in Wilmington, on February 15 at 4 p.m.

Sebastien Layen, executive chef at Benchmark at Deloitte University, in the Senior Category.

Shane Hawkins, lead cook at Stonewall Resort, in the Junior Category.

Competing Canadian chefs will be:

Kent Phillips, executive chef at Ivey Spencer Leadership Centre in the Senior Category.

Jessica Neville, chef at NAV Centre in the Junior Category.

For the third year in the 13-year history of the Copper Skillet Culinary Competition, IACC has included a Junior Chef category where IACC conference venue chefs under the age of 26 compete in the cook-off.

The Copper Skillet Competition was introduced in 2004 to highlight the artistry and skill of the best chefs from IACC-member conference centers around the world, and to honor their contributions to the shared goal of providing an outstanding conference venue experience.

The winners of the February 15th US vs. the Canadian cook-off at the Chase Center (one senior chef and one junior chef winner to be announced) will go on to compete with other chefs from IACC chapters around the world at the International Copper Skillet Competition to be held during the IACC-Americas Connect conference in April 2017 at UCLA Luskin Conference Center in Los Angeles.

The panel of judges at the February 15th competition will be:

Chef Tom Macrina, national president of the American Culinary Federation

Chef Walter Staib, chef/ owner of the City Tavern Restaurant in Philadelphia; author; seen on the Food Network, Iron Chef and TV host of A Taste of History

Chef Dan Butler, chef /owner of Toscana Restaurant and Catering Group

Kip Poole , chef instructor at the William Penn High School Culinary Department in Delaware; Kip has won the ProStart Excellence Award for Best Culinary Instructor

Patricia Talorico, food writer/columnist for The News Journal.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and IACC Americas Chapter President, Sean Anderson, will present the award to the winning chef.

If you go:

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $25.00 per person (includes Hors d’oeuvre stations and a Wine & Beer Bar).

To register and pay by check or credit card, contact Marianne at mbogucki@centerontheriverfront.com or 302.425.3929 x 168. No tickets will be mailed. Check-in is at the door