Charges dropped in American Legion embezzlement case

Charges have been dropped in a case of alleged embezzlement at an American Legion Post in Millsboro

According to a release from the Division of Gaming Enforcement, new information uncovered after the arrests of officers of the post went against evidence originally obtained. As a result, earlier charges filed against Charles Nimmerichter, Samuel Mauger, Michael Rooney, Edward Mazewski, and James Gallagher were formally dropped.

Last year, the charges were temporarily dropped as the probe widened. See story below

A review of the post’s financial records revealed that checks were written out to “cash” on an account for the Post’s ATM. These checks were to obtain cash to replenish the money for the cash machine

Also, ATM records for the machine reflected that withdrawals made by those accused and reconciled with cash withdrawals made by patrons.

The Attorney General’s Office reviewed the investigation and concluded there was no basis for prosecution.

Throughout the investigation, the division had the support of the American Legion membership. The post is working to establish better internal financial controls and safeguards.