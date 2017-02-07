Business people: Feb. 7, 2017

Cover & Rossiter announced that Eric Williams as the firm’s newest Director. Williams is only the thirteenth director in the firm’s 77-year history.

Williams began working at Cover & Rossiter in 2003 as a Staff Accountant and has earned promotions through his hard work and dedication to client service. After graduating Magna Cum Laude from the University of Delaware with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Williams passed all four sections of the Uniform Certified Public Accounting Examination on his first sitting.

Williams currently holds a CPA license in the State of Delaware as well as an Associate in Captive Insurance (ACI) designation through the International Center for Captive Insurance Education (ICCIE), and has taken courses at the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. He serves on the Legislative Committee for the Delaware Captive Insurance Association (DCIA) and the Citizens Budget Oversight Committee for Friere Charter School- Wilmington.

Jennifer Pacilli has become a Principal in the firm, recognizing her contributions to our clients and the firm.

Pacilli most recently was a manager in the Tax Department of Cover & Rossiter. Since joining the firm in 2003, she has applied her expertise to many of the firm’s challenging and diverse corporate, individual, and international clients.

Pacilli has over 20 years of experience in public accounting. Prior to joining the firm, she was employed at a public accounting firm in South Jersey for 11 years where she was responsible for serving about 45 corporate accounts in various industries.

A 1992 graduate of Rowan University, she holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting. She received her CPA certificate from New Jersey in 1996. She is currently licensed to practice in New Jersey and Delaware.

Pacilli’s professional affiliations include memberships in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Delaware Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Wilmington Tax Group, and the National Association of Certified Valuation Analysts.

Selsor to head Chamber Tax Committee

Gunnip & Company CPAs announced that James R. Selsor, Jr., CPA, MST is the newest Chairman of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce Tax Committee.

The Tax Committee reviews tax legislation and lobbies for the reduction of personal and business taxes in Delaware. As Chairman, Jim will also serve as the Chamber representative on Taskforces or Working Groups about tax policy and prospective changes to Delaware’s tax code.

Gunnip & Company LLP, a Certified Public Accounting firm, was founded in 1947 in Wilmington.

Christiana Hospital nurse honored

Kristen Barrett, BSN, RNC, of Christiana Hospital’s Labor and Delivery team, received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for January 2017.

Christiana Care DAISY Award recipients are nurses recognized for meeting and exceeding the needs and expectations of patients and families by displaying exceptional clinical skills, compassion, respect and partnership. This DAISY nomination came from a mother who, two years after the birth of her first child, wanted Kristen by her side again.

Established in 1999, the family of J. Patrick Barnes created the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award to honor his memory with a tribute to the skillful and compassionate care he received from his nurses during his hospitalization. Today, more than 2,000 health care facilities in every state and 15 countries honor nurses with the DAISY Award.

The Professional Nurse Council at Christiana Care selects DAISY Award recipients using a blind selection process based on nominations from patients, families and all members of the Christiana Care team. All nurses — inpatient, outpatient and VNA — are eligible.

Christiana Care Health System names Hospital Medicine chief

Kunal P. Bhagat, M.D., FACP, has been appointed chief of the Division of Hospital Medicine for Christiana Care Health System.

As chief, Bhagat will work with members of the Hospital Medicine Division on educational, clinical and quality improvement initiatives, collaborate on medicine unit-based activities such as interdisciplinary rounding and process redesign efforts, represent the Department of Medicine on many initiatives relating to patient flow from the Emergency Department to inpatient and intensive care units, and continue serving as chair of the Professional Excellence Committee for the Department of Medicine.

He was named Christiana Care Outstanding Teacher in 2012–2013 and has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Hospitalists in the nation by the American College of Physicians (ACP). He has received an Excellence in Hospital Medicine award (Delaware Chapter of the ACP), the Acute Care Hospitalist of the Year award from IPC-The Hospitalist Company, the 2016 Teacher of the Year from Christiana Care’s Internal Medicine Residency Program, and was recognized as one of Delaware’s “Top Docs (2016),” in Delaware Today Magazine.

He is a graduate of the Christiana Care Internal Medicine Residency Program and a Lean Six Sigma team leader.

Bhagat received his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine in 1994.

Wilmington Neighborhood Conservancy Land Bank names director

The Board of Directors of the Wilmington Neighborhood Conservancy Land Bank (WNCLB) announced that Christian Willauer has been named Executive Director of the newly formed Wilmington Neighborhood Conservancy Land Bank. She will begin her new assignment on February 14.

Willauer has been tasked with working with representatives from the City of Wilmington, the State of Delaware, the private sector, the real estate development community, local community development corporations (CDCs), and residents of Wilmington to return vacant, dilapidated, abandoned, and delinquent parcels throughout the city to productive use (whether private development or public use) in order to strengthen and revitalize neighborhoods and spur economic development in the city of Wilmington.

The WNCLB consists of a 15-person Board of Directors representing the City of Wilmington, the State of Delaware, Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) officers of local banks, and neighborhood-serving entities. It is advised on land use matters by a Technical Board of CDCs and other local not-for-profits. The WNCLB is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization separate from City government but will work very closely with the City to identify priority areas and address problem parcels. It was formed in November 2015 by a Wilmington City Council ordinance authorizing its establishment, and its board has been meeting since February 2016 to develop the organization’s structure and strategies.

Willauer comes to the WNCLB from Cornerstone West CDC, where she served for seven years, most recently as Director.

SoDel Concepts names executive chef

Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, recently announced the promotion of Raul Rodriguez to executive chef at Fish On in Lewes. Rodriguez, a Los Angeles native, has been in the hospitality industry since he was 17.

Rodriguez, who moved to the Delaware beaches in 2002, attended Cape Henlopen High School. He was a dishwasher and then a cook before becoming a sous chef.

He started as a sous chef under Maurice Catlett, then the executive chef at Fish On, and Jen Myers, the chef for Plate Catering, SoDel Concepts’ catering arm. Rodriquez became the executive chef at Fish On when Catlett opened Matt’s Fish Camp in Lewes last year.