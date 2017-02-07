Biden Institute announced at the University of Delaware

In January, President Obama awarded Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom, with Distinction. He is one of only four people to receive the Medal with Distinction – the highest civilian honor in the U.S.

Biden is an alumnus of the University of Delaware, Class of 1965.

A frequent visitor to his alma mater, Biden has spoken at four UD Commencement ceremonies (in 1978, 1987, 2004 and 2014). Last December, he was a featured speaker at the inauguration ceremony for UD’s new president, Dennis Assanis.

Biden donated his Senatorial papers to the University of Delaware Library in 2011, when he also delivered the inaugural James R. Soles Lecture on the Constitution and Citizenship. In 1984, he was inducted into the University’s Alumni Wall of Fame.

His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, earned her bachelor’s and doctoral degrees from UD, and his sister Valerie is also a graduate.

The partnership had been rumored for weeks. However, officials had remained silent on the topic. A foundation, organized by those close to the vice president was recently announced. The organization will be based in Washington, D.C.