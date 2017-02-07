Biden Institute announced at the University of Delaware
The University of Delaware formally announced a new partnership with Joseph R. Biden Jr., 47th Vice President of the United States, that will pair his long-time work on domestic policy issues with the university’s efforts in public policy education and research.
Biden will serve as the founding chair of the University of Delaware’s Biden Institute, a new research and policy center focused on developing public policy solutions on issues ranging from economic reform and environmental sustainability to civil rights, criminal justice, women’s rights and more. The institute will also convene thought leaders on the most important issues of the day, a release stated
“We’re very excited about this new relationship with Joe Biden, one of our most distinguished and loyal alumni,” said University President Dennis Assanis. “His vast experience as a public servant for more than 40 years will bring an important focus to many domestic policy matters to enhance the broader portfolio of programs within our school of public policy. His insight and experience will lend invaluable enhancement to programming, education and research initiatives as the University of Delaware helps shape the future leaders of our society.”
“Every day of my career in public service has been motivated by the desire to ensure that every American is treated with dignity and gets a fair shot,” said Biden. “I am happy to continue that work at my alma mater, a place that is stamped on my heart. I look forward to working with a top-notch policy staff at the Biden Institute to continue the hard work of developing public policy to benefit American families.”
The Biden Institute, which will be part of the University’s School of Public Policy and Administration, will initially be located at 44 Kent Way on the University campus in Newark, Delaware.
Assanis said the creation of the Biden Institute will be complemented by the addition of new faculty, increased enrollment in the school, and an initiative to expand the school’s offerings in the areas of smart cities, environment and energy, social justice, and disaster management.
UD School of Public Policy and Administration offeres city management, nonprofit management and public administration and management, and the school offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs. More than 300 public, private and nonprofit institutions, locally and globally, use the research expertise and services of the school each year.
In January, President Obama awarded Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom, with Distinction. He is one of only four people to receive the Medal with Distinction – the highest civilian honor in the U.S.
Biden is an alumnus of the University of Delaware, Class of 1965.
A frequent visitor to his alma mater, Biden has spoken at four UD Commencement ceremonies (in 1978, 1987, 2004 and 2014). Last December, he was a featured speaker at the inauguration ceremony for UD’s new president, Dennis Assanis.
Biden donated his Senatorial papers to the University of Delaware Library in 2011, when he also delivered the inaugural James R. Soles Lecture on the Constitution and Citizenship. In 1984, he was inducted into the University’s Alumni Wall of Fame.
His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, earned her bachelor’s and doctoral degrees from UD, and his sister Valerie is also a graduate.
The partnership had been rumored for weeks. However, officials had remained silent on the topic. A foundation, organized by those close to the vice president was recently announced. The organization will be based in Washington, D.C.
Comments are closed.