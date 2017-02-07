Becker Morgan honored for work on two new Delaware schools

Becker Morgan Group has been honored for its work on William F. Cooke, Jr. Elementary School, Hockessin and Laurel High School/Middle School.

Both received Outstanding Project Awards and national recognition for excellence in educational facility design in the Fall 2016 issue of Learning By Design magazine. Projects were judged on six criteria: Innovation, Community Need, Interior Design, Sustainability, Functional Design, and 21st Century Learning. According to Learning By Design, projects exemplified contemporary standards and contain design attributes seen in new space design.

Judges reported the 600 student William F. Cooke, Jr. Elementary School lobby design with the “school bus fish tank and Lego wall provide for a dramatic entrance” and commended the school design for its use of color for wayfinding and it’s “ample sources of daylight.” The design was accomplished through a collaborative effort with the Design Committee composed of teachers, staff, and public participants.

The new 197,117 square foot combined Laurel High School /Middle School was recognized for creating two distinct entities for the High School and Middle School while maximizing opportunities for shared facilities to meet budget constraints. The jury commented, “the design of the exterior of the building is very nice, with great use of different materials”.

Becker Morgan Group provides Architecture and Engineering services with offices in Delaware, Maryland, and North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.beckermorgan.com.