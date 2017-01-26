WSFS reports higher income for fourth quarter, year
WSFS Financial Corp. reported net income of $18.1 million for the fourth quarter, compared to net income of $14 million during the same period a year earlier and net income of $12.7 million, in the third quarter fo this year.
Net income for 2016 was $64.1 million, compared to $53.5 million for 2015.
Highlights included:
- Commercial loans grew at 7 percent annualized rate compared to 3Q 2016 and 19 percent compared to 4Q 2015, reflecting acquisition growth and continued progress in winning local market share.
- WSFS successfully completed its combination with West Capital Management (“West Capital”) during the quarter.:
- WSFS recorded $1.5 million (pre-tax es for corporate development activities during the fourth quarter, primarily related to the recent successful combinations with Penn Liberty Financial Corp (“Penn Liberty”), West Capital, and Powdermill Financial Solutions. WSFS recorded $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2015, primarily due to the merger with Alliance Bancorp
- During the quarter, from one private banking credit exposure granted under a business development initiative was downgraded to non-performing status. $3.5 million of this exposure was unsecured, resulting in a $3.5 million charge-off.
Mark A. Turner, CEO, said, “The fourth quarter of 2016 capped another year of continued successful growth of our franchise. This success included strong organic and acquisition-related growth in loans, core deposits, net revenues, fee income, efficiency, and profitability, all of which are in alignment with our strategic plan goals.
“2016 was highlighted by our combination with Penn Liberty Bank which helped increase our southeastern Pennsylvania presence to 29 locations and continued our expansion into that highly desirable market. In addition, our combinations with Powdermill Financial Solutions and West Capital Management significantly bolster our wealth management capabilities and are consistent with our objectives to both improve fee income and become a premier, full-scope provider of wealth products and services that enable our Customers to meet their financial goals.”
Turner continued, “Our financial performance and our other accolades demonstrate our commitment to, and the success of our focused strategy of: ‘Engaged Associates delivering Stellar Experiences growing Customer Advocates and Value for our Owners’, and positions us very well for future success.”
