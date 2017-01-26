WSFS reports higher income for fourth quarter, year

Mark A. Turner, CEO, said, “The fourth quarter of 2016 capped another year of continued successful growth of our franchise. This success included strong organic and acquisition-related growth in loans, core deposits, net revenues, fee income, efficiency, and profitability, all of which are in alignment with our strategic plan goals.

“2016 was highlighted by our combination with Penn Liberty Bank which helped increase our southeastern Pennsylvania presence to 29 locations and continued our expansion into that highly desirable market. In addition, our combinations with Powdermill Financial Solutions and West Capital Management significantly bolster our wealth management capabilities and are consistent with our objectives to both improve fee income and become a premier, full-scope provider of wealth products and services that enable our Customers to meet their financial goals.”

Turner continued, “Our financial performance and our other accolades demonstrate our commitment to, and the success of our focused strategy of: ‘Engaged Associates delivering Stellar Experiences growing Customer Advocates and Value for our Owners’, and positions us very well for future success.”