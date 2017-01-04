Wilmington-based Intellitec expands client base in long-term care industry

Intellitec Solutions announced an expansion of their client base, with the implementation of Intacct for a long term care facility in Indiana. Having achieved recognition as a leading

Having achieved recognition as a provider for the industry, the company is now supporting senior living communities in 17 states. The growth was fueled by the firm’s success in working with clients who utilize PointClickCare to manage their facilities.

Intellitec Solutions offers solutions for senior living communities who want accounting, clinical and business management without compromising any of the financial power they need. Instead of limiting capabilities with an all-in-one package, a release stated.

Intellitec Solutions empowers their clients with systems that enable technology, data and people to work together. By integrating Microsoft Dynamics GP and Intacct with independent clinical systems like PointClickCare, Intellitec offers a financial management package that meets the needs of the long-term care industry.

Rick Sommer, president of Intellitec Solutions, credits this latest expansion on Intellitec’s focus on cloud-based solutions “Many Senior Living facilities are coming to us to get modern cloud ERP that will work with the hosted solutions they use across their organization. But beyond simply moving to the cloud, they want to utilize best-of-breed software solutions that will help them get a better handle on costs. That is where our expertise and experience can be of greatest value.”

Many long-term care facilities and senior living communities use independent systems to manage clinical, accounting, documents, HR, and payroll.