WDEL to broadcast State Senate debate

A broadcast debate is scheduled for next month the state Senate seat in the Middletown area.

WDEL (101.7FM/1150AM/WDEL.com) will present a debate between the candidates in the upcoming special election in the Delaware Senate 10th district on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at Middletown High School.

The seat, if won by Republicans may be watched nationally, since it could tip control of the Senate to the GOP. The race might also provide an insight into the appeal of Delaware Republicans and perhaps President Trump.

Democrat Stephanie Hansen, Republican John Marino and Libertarian Party candidate Joseph Lanzendorfer have agreed to participate.

Marino previously ran a strong race for Hall’s Senate seat in 2014.

WDEL’s Allan Loudell will be the moderator of the one-hour broadcast.

The public is invited to attend the debate. Admission will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The date for the election has been set for Feb 25. The district includes Middletown, Glasgow and western New Castle County south of Newark.

“Covering the political process and providing information to Delaware voters about the key issues facing the state is one the most important things we do at WDEL,” said Mike Reath, Delmarva Broadcasting Company vice president and WDEL general manager. “I’m glad that we’re able to provide this public service.”

WDEL, North Wilmington, is part of Delmarva Broadcasting a private, family-owned Delaware-based radio company that owns eight other radio stations in Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey.