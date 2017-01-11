As more companies pursue digital transformation initiatives, they are looking to infrastructure to support their business goals and increase business agility. These new environments are more complex and difficult to scale, support and maintain, a Verizon release stated.

Many of the legacy infrastructure management tools cannot support these environments.

“Companies are well into their journeys with next-generation virtualized environments to accelerate their businesses, yet many don’t have the required level of operational insight,” said Jack Sweeney, CEO, SevOne. “The collaboration between SevOne and Verizon provides organizations with unprecedented business agility that allows them to proactively manage more of their digital infrastructure, visualize, and report and troubleshoot quickly.”