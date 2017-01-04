University publication names DSU President Williams to top 10

Dr. Harry L. Williams has been named among HBCU (Historically Black University) Digest’s “Top 10 Most Influential HBCU Presidents of 2016.”

Williams – who is beginning his eighth year as the 10th president of Delaware State University – is listed as the fifth most influential HBCU president in the country.

According to HBCU Digest, under Williams’ leadership “Delaware State has emerged as a national HBCU brand in STEM development and support for undocumented students seeking opportunities for higher education. The school also remains among the nation’s most diverse campuses, while maintaining a strong HBCU identity and increasing presence in federal and state opportunities for research and expansion.”

The HBCU Digest’s Top 10 list also includes a former DSU administrator and a former faculty member.

Claflin University President Henry Tisdale, whose 26-year tenure (1978-1994 included the post of senior vice president and chief academic officer at DSU, is listed as the ninth most influential.

In addition, Central State University President Cynthia Jackson-Hammond, who was a professor of education and the dean of the then-College of Education at DSU from 1998-2003, is listed as the sixth most influential.

The HBCU Digest “Top 10 Influential HBCU Presidents” includes:

Harold Martin – North Carolina A&T State University Tashni Dubroy – Shaw University Michael Sorrell – Paul Quinn College William Harvey – Hampton University Harry L. Williams – Delaware State University Cynthia Jackson-Hammond – Central State University James Clark – South Carolina State University Ronald Mason – University of the District of Columbia Henry Tisdale – Claflin University Glenda Baskin Glover – Tennessee State University.

The HBCU Digest is an online publication that features news, culture, commentary and investigative views of the international community of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. For more information on the “Top 10 Influential HBCU Presidents,” visit https://hbcudigest.com/10-glenda-baskin-glover-tennessee-state-university-edaea614abcf#.7i6vovs5u