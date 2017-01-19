Two Delaware teams win state Learning app challenge

Two teams of Delaware students, from Postlethwait Middle School in Camden, and Sussex Central High School in Georgetown, have been named Best in State winners in the fifth annual Verizon Innovative Learning app challenge for their app concepts, SecureKnightand Senior Spotlight respectively.

The teams were chosen from more than 1,800 teams across the country in the nationwide contest for students to design mobile app concepts aimed at improving and solving for societal issues in their schools and communities. The teams will each receive a $5,000 award from the Verizon Foundation for their school and tablets for each student team member.

The Verizon Innovative Learning app challenge is a hands-on learning experience that aims to spark greater interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) by giving middle and high school students an opportunity to collaborate on app concepts that solve societal issues in their schools and communities.

The teams are now eligible to win one of eight Best In Nation Awards, selected by a panel of education and industry experts, and the Fan Favorite Award, determined by public voting, to earn an additional $15,000 for their school and the opportunity to work with MIT Media Lab experts to bring their app idea to life.

From January 16 until February 14 anyone can vote to help, SecureKnight and/or Senior Spotlight win the Fan Favorite award by texting the code found next to the team’s entry at https://appchallenge.tsaweb.org/vote to 22333.