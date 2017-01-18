TransPerfect reports record year as sale case heads to state Supreme Court

TransPerfect announced its 2016 company-wide sales total as $546 million.

The 2016 figures showed a $42 million increase after a 2015 that saw revenues move past the $500 million mark.

The company issued the release as the Delaware Supreme Court hears a case today over a Chancery Court decision to set the sale of the company into motion. The two owners have battled over control of the company in Chancery Court.

One of the issues before the high court will be whether the dispute is hurting the finances of the company.

A group of TransPerfect employees and others have formed Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware, claiming a forced sale would lead to job cuts if the new owner paid a premium price.

The group is expected to seek Delaware legislation that would delay a sale.

The growth came internally since the dispute has limited the ability to make mergers and acquisitions.

TransPerfect reported its 24th consecutive year of growth, with annual revenue increasing every year since the company’s founding in 1992. The year finished with the largest sales month and quarter ever. In addition to the uninterrupted streak of growth, TransPerfect saw an unbroken streak of profitability, with 96 consecutive quarters in the black, a release stated.

Multiple divisions, practice groups, and regions contributed to the company’s overall growth.

GlobalLinkTechnology (Including Project Director) – Up 28%

OneLink Website Localization Technology – Up 22%

Remote/Over-the-Phone/Video Interpretation – Up 31%

Global Digital Solutions (Including SEO) – Up 66%

QA and Testing – Up 61%

Trial InteractiveE-Clinical Technology – Up 52%

Banking/Finance Group – Up 32%

Consumer Products Group – Up 22%

Patent Translation and Filing – Up 55%

APAC Region – Up 27%

Other news for the year include:

Hired over 1,000 new full-time employees across 90+ offices

Opened new locations in Warsaw, Pittsburgh, Sioux Falls, and Sophia Antipolis

Released GlobalLink 5.0, the most user-friendly translation management system on the market

Donated to charitable causes including Red Cross, American Cancer Society, March of Dimes, United Way Worldwide, V Foundation for Cancer Research, and Save the Children

TransPerfect Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated, “Rising to meet any challenge placed before them, as they have for our 24 years of consecutive growth, the TransPerfect team turned in a record-breaking performance in 2016. Our staff delivered over $40 million in top-line revenue growth, while continuing to build on a well-deserved reputation for being the most effective and efficient professionals in the industry. Collectively and individually, the TransPerfect team has my enduring gratitude and respect for a job well done in 2016.”

Co-CEO Liz Elting stated, “I’ve never been more proud of our incredible TransPerfect family. In 2016, our undeterred team delivered the most impressive revenue performance in company history. It should be clear to everyone—our clients, vendors, partners, and employees—that TransPerfect is bigger, stronger, and more capable than ever, with the resources and ingenuity to deliver the impactful solutions on which our clients depend. Our team’s attitude and commitment to being the best has positioned us tremendously well to continue our growth and innovation for many years to come.”

In 2017, TransPerfect plans several significant new software releases as well as growing specialized practice groups by adding capabilities, investing in new technology, and making strategic senior-level hires, all of which will help the company maximize the value available to its clients.