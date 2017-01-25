TransPerfect employee group encouraged by response to possible legislation

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware says a bill seeking changes in corporate law that would delay a forced sale of New York-based TransPefect is still in the works.

Chris Coffey, campaign manager for the group, released the following statement:

After a series of meetings last week in Dover, leaders in the General Assembly have asked that we meet with the Corporate Bar Committee [of the Delaware State Bar Association] before introducing our own bill. We are looking forward to meeting with the CBC in early February to talk about the best way to strengthen the incorporated industry. In the meantime, we have asked [Colin] Senator Bonini to hold off on introducing legislation and we are grateful that for now, he has agreed.

Coffey continued, “We are hopeful that this process – and ultimately this bill – will bring us closer to passing a law that that not only helps Delawareans, but also strengthens the incorporation industry in the state and potentially save some of the 4,000 jobs which are at risk because of the forced sale of this company.”

DelawareOnline.com reported on Wednesday reported that Bonini had pulled the bill, with the Republican State Senator and recent Republican candidate for Gov. saying he was encouraged by developments.

Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware is seeking to delay the sale of the company, which has been ordered by Delaware Chancellor Andre Bouchard.

This comes after the two owners, who each control half of the company have been unable to reach an agreement on selling or jointly running the New York translation services company.

The group is mainly comprised of employees of TransPerfect.