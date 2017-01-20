Teenagers plead guilty to gun thefts from Greenville store

Five Newark teenagers entered guilty pleas and were sentenced in a burglary at Artemis Outfitters in Greenville in July 2016. A total of 27 handguns were stolen to be sold or used in other crimes, the Attorney General’s office reported.

Jordan Banks, 18, pled guilty to Burglary Second Degree, Theft of a Firearm, Wearing a Disguise During a Commission of a Felony, and Conspiracy Second Degree.

Tyliek Church, 16, pled guilty to Burglary Second Degree, Theft of a Firearm, Wearing a Disguise During a Commission of a Felony, and Conspiracy Second Degree.

Tomier Cooper, 17, pled guilty to Burglary Second Degree, Theft of a Firearm, Wearing a Disguise During a Commission of a Felony, and Conspiracy Second Degree.

William Morgan, 18, pled guilty to pled guilty to Burglary Second Degree, Theft of a Firearm, Wearing a Disguise During a Commission of a Felony, and Conspiracy Second Degree.

Jamir Stewart, 16, pled guilty to Burglary Second Degree, Theft of a Firearm, and two counts of Conspiracy Second Degree.

All five co-defendants were sentenced to 1 year in prison, followed by 6 months of either home confinement of work release, then 18 months of probation. All are now persons prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.