State Police investigating fatal fall at Indian River power plant

Delaware State Police reported that a man fell to his death this morning from the roof of the Indian River Power Plant in the Millsboro-Dagsboro area in coastal Sussex County.

The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating the industrial accident on 29416 Power Plant Road. The federal Occupational and Health Administration (OSHA) is also expected to investigate the fatality.

Troopers reported the incident occurred at 8:11 a.m. this morning, when a male fell from a roof of the power plant.

Indian River has the state’s only coal-fired power plant.

The plant is now owned by New Jersey-based NRG, which purchased the plant from the predecessor of today’s Delmarva Power.