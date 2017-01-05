SoDel Cares makes donation to Primeros Pasos center in Georgetown

SoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of SoDel Concepts, recently donated $4,000 to Primeros Pasos, an early childhood care and education center in Georgetown, Delaware.

“Primeros Pasos is an organization that is very close to our hearts at SoDel,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts and the founder of SoDel Cares. “They have helped so many children, particularly children coming from low-income households, get a great start in life. They foster diversity, cultural understanding, community, and love. It is a wonderful place.”

Currently located in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the multicultural center, and bilingual staff have served more than 200 children, ages 6 weeks to 4 years old. With a grant from Discover Bank, the center purchased a 1.39-acre property at 20648 Savannah Road.

The new 5,500-square-foot building, which is scheduled to open in January, will offer infrastructure that supports Primeros Pasos’ curriculum. The location’s proximity to major poultry-processing plants is a boon for the parents who work in them. The center’s hours will complement most shifts.

SoDel Cares was established in 2015 so that SoDel Concepts could continue the philanthropic endeavors of founder Matt Haley. T

The company is dedicated to helping those in need in the communities in which the company does business. The foundation has donated thousands of dollars to charities benefiting children. This is the second year that SoDel Cares has made a $4,000 donation to Primeros Pasos.

SoDel is a catering and restaurant operator in coastal Sussex County.

For information about SoDel Concepts, visit sodelconcepts.com. For information on Primeros Pasos, visit primerospasosde.org.