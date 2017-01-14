Sallie Mae offers option of payment via Apple Watch

Sallie Mae, Newark, has kicked off the new year with its latest customer service enhancement: the ability for customers to view and make payments on their student loan accounts from an Apple Watch.

Sallie Mae is the first major private student lender to support customer payments from an Apple Watch.

The newest feature from Sallie Mae is part of the company’s commitment to enhancing customers’ overall experience, a release stated.

The expansion into wearables comes just weeks after Sallie Mae introduced its mobile app for iPhone and Android devices. More and more customers of Sallie Mae and other lenders are using their smartphones for financial transactions.

The company’s new mobile app lets customers access loan information, including current balance, total amount due, interest rate, and payment history, as well as make loan payments.

To perform those functions on an Apple Watch, iPhone users sync their phone to the watch.

“We hear from customers that they want choice, convenience, and flexibility, and we are constantly looking for new ways to respond to their needs,” said Dan Kennedy, senior vice president and chief information officer, Sallie Mae. “We’re proud to be the first major private student lender to bring the Apple Watch payment option to market and give customers the option to manage their accounts and make payments from their homes, on their phones, or now on their wrists.”

Over the past two years, Sallie Mae has transferred all private student loan customer service activities to Sallie Mae employees based in the United States, modernized and upgraded technology and systems, and invested in customer service training.

In addition, the company recently launched the new SallieMae.com, a one-stop digital destination with tips, tools, and guidance.

Sallie Mae has also introduced new products related to saving, credit and other issues related to paying for higher education.

For more information, visit SallieMae.com.