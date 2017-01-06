The Delaware River and Bay Authority Commissioners adopted the agency’s 2017 Capital Improvement Program (CIP) along with an Authority-wide Five Year Strategic Plan in late December.

Projects include nearly $43 million collision avoidance system for vessels traveling in and around the bridge, $16.5 million for bridge cables and $34 million for continuing work from Interstate 295, soundbound from the bridge

The 2017 CIP of $122 million is comprised of $99 million in Authority resources and $23 million in federal funds.

William E. Lowe, III, chairman of the DRBA, stated that the capital investments are essential to properly maintain and improve the agency’s crossing facilities. “The Delaware Memorial Bridge is a vital link in the I-95 north-south corridor while the Cape May – Lewes Ferry is integral to the local tourism economy of the Cape May and Sussex Counties,” Lowe said. “We take our fiduciary responsibility to maintain these important infrastructure assets very seriously. The 2017 CIP and five-year strategic plan to make certain that the public continues to enjoy safe, efficient, and sound transportation services under the agency’s management.”

“Millions of people rely on our transportation facilities – whether moving goods and services, traveling for a family vacation or commuting to work every day,” added DRBA Vice Chairman James N. Hogan. “As public stewards of some important regional transportation assets, the Authority will continue to make necessary and prudent investments in our family of transportation services that will benefit our customers. This CIP is an investment in our future.”

The DRBA Five Year Strategic Plan, which contains more than 100 infrastructure projects at the Delaware Memorial Bridge (DMB), Cape May – Lewes Ferry and the agency’s five regional aviation facilities, is expected to cost approximately $460 million and includes the following major projects:

Cable Preservation (Both Structures) ‐ DMB: Preventive measures are necessary to maintain the service life and capacity of the Delaware Memorial Bridge structures. This state-of-the-art dehumidification system will extend the life span of our main suspension cables that support the bridge deck of the Delaware Memorial Bridges. The project involves the fitting of air tight wraps around the main cables, positioning injection and exhaust ports, and installing advanced dehumidification plants inside the anchorages of the two bridges. The system will also be equipped with remote sensors and advanced monitoring systems to insure it is functioning as intended. This project, which will total more than $34 million when completed, began in 2016 and has an estimated DRBA cost of $15 million in 2017 and $1.75 million in future years.

The entire planning document can be viewed on the Authority’s website, www.drba.net.