Report indicates drugs were present in accident of Amtrak train, backhoe

The National Transportation Board’s investigation of a fatal crash of an Amtrak train and a backhoe showed the two track workers killed and the locomotive engineer had traces of drugs, the Washington Post reported.

However, there was no evidence that drugs contributed to the crash near Chester, PA., according to the Post.

It has long been suspected that communications problems contributed to the backhoe being in the path of the oncoming passenger train in early April of 2016. No ruling has been made by the NTSB.

The story came as the NTSB Thursday released a docket of testimony and other information related to the crash that claimed the lives of Joseph Carter Jr., of Wilmington, the backhoe operator and Peter Adamovich, a supervisor.

The Post reported that Carter had cocaine in his system while Adamovich had Oxycodone. The Wall Street Journal reported morphine was also present.

The train’s engineer Alexander Hunter had trace amounts of marijuana in his bloodstream, according to a report in the docket.

Engineers are barred from using marijuana and other drugs at Amtrak, with the ban extended to other workers, including those repairing track, the Journal reported.

According to the Journal, a letter to employees from Amtrak’s president stated that there was not evidence that drugs played a role in the accident, but added that any positive drug test is unacceptable.

Amtrak media relations representative Kimberly Woods declined to release the letter to employees or issue a statement. She claimed the letter from the government-owned railroad amount to internal communications.