Popular Annapolis lobster roll spot coming to Rehoboth

A lobster roll restaurant in Annapolis will open a location in Rehoboth Beach this spring.

The Rehoboth Foodie website reported the Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls will open a location at 67 Rehoboth Avenue, the site of a former candy and treats store near the boardwalk. Mason’s Facebook page also announced the location will open in the spring.

Mason’s has earned high marks from diners, ranking No. 11 among restaurants in Annapolis from TripAdvisor.

The menu has lobster roll offerings starting at $14, a few dollars below the going rate.

Founder Dan Beck opened the Annapolis location in 2014 and is now franchising the concept. He has operated restaurants during his career and owned a seafood distributor.

The popularity of the New England offering has soared in recent years, thanks to cable food shows and an interest in regional cuisine.

While variations are many, the roll, in its simplest form, consists of lobster soaked in butter and served on a steamed hot dog bun.

The most prominent chain is Luke’s Lobster, which got its start in New York City and now has locations in several large cities in the U.S. and in Japan.

Rehoboth has emerged as a popular location for restaurants seeking additional locations, due to a growing year-round population and a tourist season that runs well beyond Labor Day.