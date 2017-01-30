Perdue sells Showell poultry property

In May of 2015, SVN | Miller Commercial Real Estate Senior Advisors John McClellan, and Ben Alder were retained by Perdue Farms to represent the company in the sale of remaining property in the former Showell poultry complex.

The property, comprising 740 acres, had been owned by Perdue since Showell was acquired in the mid-1990s. Showell, like Perdue, was an East Coast poultry producer.

Perdue has gone on to broaden is holdings to include the high end Niman Ranch line of meat as well as higher end organically grown chicken.

The land is located throughout Showell, MD and Bishopville, MD, and includes one parcel in Delaware. Zoning ranges from agricultural to heavy industrial.

After 18 months, the last parcel was sold on December 15, 2016. The total efforts resulted in six separate transactions involving five different buyers. Sales totaled $3,650,000. “We are grateful to Perdue for having the confidence to give us a project of such magnitude,” stated McClellan.

SVN | Miller Commercial Real Estate has offices in Salisbury, MD, Annapolis, MD, Bethesda, MD, Seaford, DE, and Wilmington.

