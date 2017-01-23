One-time bouncer at Rehoboth night spot accused of wallet theft

A one-time bouncer at a Rehoboth Beach night spot has been arrested in connection with the theft of a customer’s wallet.

Logan H. Conklin, 26, of Rehoboth Beach, was arrested Sunday on active warrants stemming from a theft investigation that began in April of last year.

On April 28th, Rehoboth Beach officers were contacted by the manager of the The Pond, Rehoboth Beach. The manager advised the investigating officer that he had received a call from a patron who was missing his wallet and thought he may have left it in the establishment the previous night.

The manager learned that the wallet had been turned into his staff and placed behind the bar. When he went to retrieve it, he found that the wallet was missing.

A review of video surveillance footage of the bar area showed Conklin, a bouncer, enter the bar area and remove the wallet.

Conklin was interviewed as part of the investigation, but follow-up attempts by officers to contact him were unsuccessful. An arrest warrant for theft was issued for Conklin.

On January 22nd, 2017, Conklin was apprehended by Delaware State Police and turned over to the Rehoboth Beach police. Conklin was arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor theft under $1,500. Conklin was released on a $500.00 unsecured bond.

Conklin was arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor theft under $1500. Conklin was released on a $500 unsecured bond.