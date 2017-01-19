NRG offers way for customers to help children’s hospital

NRG, a Delaware Valley-based energy supplier, is now offering consumers the opportunity to support Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, a hospital where local families receive advanced pediatric care,by paying their electricity bill and becoming a customer.

NRG makes a $50 contribution to duPont Hospital for Children after a customer’s first month enrolled as an NRG electricity customer. NRG also donates one percent of customers’ electricity supply charges annually to duPont Hospital for Children for as long as the customer remains on the plan. Further, those who enroll will have price predictability with a locked-in electricity supply price for 12 months.

“We are thrilled to partner with duPont Hospital for Children on this new initiative that allows us to help our customers enrich their community,” said Mike Starck, general manager, NRG. “The more customers who enroll in this program, the more duPont Hospital for Children benefits. We are proud to give our customers the opportunity to support such an outstanding local organization.”

“We are glad to be able to give children in the Delaware Valley the health care that they need,” said Marie Vacca, Associate Director of Fund Development at duPont Hospital for Children. “Through this program, we are now able to involve the entire community in providing the best pediatric care for those children who need it most. We are grateful for this opportunity to partner with NRG and look forward to supporting the community together.”

The hospital offers advanced pediatric care in more than 30 specialties, including cancer, orthopedics, cardiology, transplant and trauma. Contributions from this program will help the hospital provide care to children who come to them for hope and healing.