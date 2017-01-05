Nonprofits invited to apply for Community Foundation’s capital grants

Delaware nonprofits can now apply for the Delaware Community Foundation’s 2017 Capital Grants.

For 2017, approximately $250,000 will be awarded to qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that serve Delawareans. Each grant request must be submitted electronically on a DCF 2017 Capital Grant Application Form, available at delcf.org/grants. Applications must be received no later than 4 p.m., Jan. 31, 2017.

Former capital grant recipients must wait for the completion of two grant cycles before applying for another capital grant, and multi-year capital campaigns can be funded only once by the DCF. Agencies receiving DCF grants must serve the state of Delaware and its residents without discrimination based on race, religion, gender, age, disability, national origin or sexual orientation.

Over the years, the DCF has awarded more than $4.6 million in capital and equipment grants, funded through the State of Delaware Fund and other field-of-interest endowments. Last year, the DCF allocated more than $250,000 in capital grants.

Grants support projects that have a lasting, positive impact on the population served by the organization. Capital grants may be used to fund construction, renovation or repair of buildings, and/or land purchases. Capital grants typically range from $5,000 to $20,000, with a $25,000 maximum.

“Capital grants enable nonprofit organizations to complete work that will benefit their communities for years to come,” DCF CEO Stuart Comstock-Gay said. “Each year, we receive dozens of applications, indicating a real need for help with capital projects that nonprofits’ funding doesn’t usually cover.”

All applicants will be notified of the Grants Committee’s decision in writing by the end of June.

For more information, contact Beth Bouchelle at 302.504.5239 or bbouchelle@delcf.org.