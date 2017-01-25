New cranes go up at port

Crane assembly at Port of Wilmington. (Courtesy of the Port of Wilmington) ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 3

Two massive cranes are now being assembled at the Port of Wilmington.The Port of Wilmington

The port earlier purchased two multi-purpose gantry cranes from Kocks Crane company of Germany.

The components were delivered to the port in late November and early December via ship from fabrication facilities in Poland and Vietnam.

The cranes are being assembled at the Port with the goal commissioning the equipment in April. These 2 new cranes will be in addition to 2 existing gantry cranes and one mobile harbor crane.

The Port of Wilmington is operated by the Diamond State Port Corp., an entity of the State of Delaware.