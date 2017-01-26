Nemours to lease research space at DuPont Experimental Station

Nemours Children’s Health System announced that an agreement has been completed for Nemours Biomedical Research to lease space at the DuPont Experimental Station.

Nemours will lease space in Building 400 on the DuPont Experimental Station campus, which is located adjacent to Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children and the Nemours Estate.

DuPont recently announced a $200 million commitment to the DuPont Experimental Station. It is also seeking companies and organizations to take space in the complex.

Nemours will lease two floors, which will provide space for the relocation of:

Nemours Center for Childhood Cancer Research

Nemours Center for Orthopedic Research and Development

Nemours Center for Pediatric Lung Research

Nemours Center for Neuroscience Research

Nemours Regenerative Medicine Lab

Nemours Biomedical Engineering Research Program

Nemours Histotechnology Core Lab

Nemours Center for Applied Clinical Genomics

“Nemours and DuPont have a long history of innovation in Delaware, and the Experimental Station – the site of so many of DuPont’s scientific breakthroughs – continues to be a source of economic strength for our state,” said Gov. John Carney. ” The bottom line is Delaware’s economy remains in transition, and we must do everything we can to support innovation, and make sure Delaware is competing with other states for jobs and talent. This agreement is a step in the right direction that will allow Nemours to access expanded research space and collaborate with DuPont and other companies at the site.”

“This move only furthers our continuous dedication to investing in the children in and around the state of Delaware and our commitment to being supportive and collaborative neighbors to other Delaware organizations,” stated Roy Proujansky, MD, chief executive, Nemours Delaware Valley Operations

The relocation to the DuPont Experimental Station will not only provide Nemours with expanded and enhanced research laboratory space, it offers countless opportunities to connect with other companies and institutions as this campus evolves as an open innovation hub for our region. I also want to thank Governors Jack Markell and John Carney, whose leadership and persistent involvement helped ensure the success of this new partnership.”

“The DuPont Experimental Station has a rich culture of innovation, stimulated by the unique and diverse points of view of its residents and partners. We welcome Nemours Biomedical Research to our site and look forward to our future together in driving innovation forward,” stated Douglas Muzyka, DuPont senior vice president and chief science & technology officer.